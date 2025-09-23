Listen Live
Bless the Block Party

Southside Church
  • Date/time: Oct 4, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Southside Church of Christ
  • Address: 800 Elmira Avenue, Durham, NC
  • Web: https://www.sside.org/

Get ready, Raleigh-Durham Triangle!

It’s time for the Bless the Block Party on October 4th,

hosted by Southside Church of Christ under the leadership of Pastor Orlander Thomas!

Join us Saturday, Oct 4th, from 12p to 4p at 800 Elmira Avenue in Durham for a day of family fun!

Enjoy food trucks, a live DJ, free games for the kids, community giveaways like gas and grocery gift cards, and a bustling vendor market.

It’s a day filled with fun, food, and fellowship!

Don’t miss out on this amazing event—October 4th at Southside Church of Christ.

Let’s Bless the Block!

Southside Church

Source: Southside Church / Southside Church of Christ

