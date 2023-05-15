Black & Gold Gala: Community Banquet & Concert

Beyond Measure Community Development, Inc. invites you to our Black and Gold Gala, Community Banquet & Concert on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, hosted by 103.9 The Light’s, Melissa Wade, feat. Gospel Recording Artists, Women of Strength and The Gospel Prophets. That’s not all…Get ready for some good-ole laughs with one of the Best in Christian Comedy, Rod of God, as he performs his signature style of “clean comedy”. You don’t want to miss this Black-Tie Affair filled with a full course formal dining experience, live music and entertainment, fun, laughter and most importantly, fellowship among friends, family and the community. Come on out in your formal gown and tuxedo and enjoy a night you will never forget!

Purchase Tickets at: