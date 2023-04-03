Back To Events

Be Relentless UFCC Women’s Conference 2023

United for Christ Church Be Relentless 2023
  • Date/time: May 6th
  • Venue: United for Christ Church
  • Address: 4823 Meadow Drive, Suite 204, Durham, North Carolina

Join Bishop Deryl Bowick and the United for Christ Church family Saturday, May 6th for the Be Relentless” Women’s Conference, featuring, Dr. Medina Pullings!

Register at eventbrite.com.

Registration includes meals and all conference material with a variety of vendors. United for Christ Church is located at 4823 Meadow Dr. in Durham.

