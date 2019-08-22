Back To Events

AfricanLand Store Everything Must Go Sale!

Add to Calendar
African Land Store
  • Date/time: August 25th
  • Venue: AfricanLand Store
  • Phone: 919-489-1034
  • Address: 2000 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC, 27707
  • Web: More Info

It’s a Thank you for all your years of support moving sale and EVERYTHING must GO! Thank you for making us number one.

African Land located in Lakewood Shopping Center in Durham is moving as after 30+ years. Shop for everything from African apparel, wood carvings, statues, largest display of African body, burning and massage oils, Sage and Incense. Get your thrill on shopping for African jewelry and furnishings. Their apparel includes the finest modern lady’s skirts dresses and Dashiki tops up to 8X, traditional attire, children’s and men’s clothing such as black panther outfits, assorted African fabrics and more.

African Land is moving and will completely empty the store by offering deals up to 70% off. Get there first because EVERYTHING must go. Come to African Land’s Everything Must Go sale at 2000 Chapel Hill Rd in Durham. Phone number 919-489-1034.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close