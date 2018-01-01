“A Night of Love” With Willie Moore, Jr.

Relationships these days are harder now because conversations have become text messages, arguments have become public information and feelings have become social media status updates. Here is a relationship solution you do not want to miss.

Willie Moore Jr. Presents… “Happily After All: A Night of Love”. This experience is a unique night for couples and serious singles to strengthen their thoughts and approach towards relationships and love.

Enjoy live music, comedy, games, and informative presentations packed with local and national celebrities, it will surely make this an unforgettable “Night of Love.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, stop by williemoorejr.org.

**VIP Tickets Available which includes: Seating with Early Entrance to the event. A signed copy of the Book and Photo with Willie Moore Jr.

