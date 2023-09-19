This is the Year of the Jubilee!!

Yes, The Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries is celebrating it’s 50th Annual Conference “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole.” You don’t want to miss it!

It will convene Tuesday, October 10th thru Saturday, October 14th at the Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, located at 3100 Sanderford Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina. Services will begin nightly at 7:30pm.

Special guests include: Jekalyn Carr; Prophet Brian Carn; From Lynchburg, VA Bishop S. Y. Younger; Zacardi Cortez, and from Chicago, Illinois, Pastor John Hannah!!

The conference will climax Saturday, October 14th with a Celebration Birthday Banquet in honor of Pastor Shirley Caesar. Be with Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church to celebrate the Iconic Queen of Gospel!

All seats are FREE. For more information, or if you want to join the conference choir, call 919-683-1161 or 919-832-1800