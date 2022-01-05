Back To Events

2022 Shades of Gospel featuring JOHN P. KEE

Shades of Gospel - John P. Kee
  • Date/time: February 5th
  • Venue: Wake Forest Renaissance Centre
  • Phone: 919-435-9458
  • Address: 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest, NC, 27587
  More Info

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre will host the 2022 Shades of Gospel music concert featuring award-winning gospel singer Pastor John P. Kee on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for his soulful, husky voice, Pastor Kee is a widely acclaimed gospel musician with six solo albums to his credit, plus 20 more with his choir. A 2007 Christian Hall of Fame inductee, he has garnered several awards and honors for his singing and songwriting, including 27 Gospel Music Workshop of America Excellence awards.

Tickets are $25 plus tax and may be purchased at https://www.wakeforestrencen.org/event/shades-gospel-featuring-pastor-john-p-kee or at the Renaissance Centre Box Office, 405 S. Brooks Street or call the box office at 919-435-9458

