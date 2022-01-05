2022 Shades of Gospel featuring JOHN P. KEE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre will host the 2022 Shades of Gospel music concert featuring award-winning gospel singer Pastor John P. Kee on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for his soulful, husky voice, Pastor Kee is a widely acclaimed gospel musician with six solo albums to his credit, plus 20 more with his choir. A 2007 Christian Hall of Fame inductee, he has garnered several awards and honors for his singing and songwriting, including 27 Gospel Music Workshop of America Excellence awards.

Tickets are $25 plus tax and may be purchased at https://www.wakeforestrencen.org/event/shades-gospel-featuring-pastor-john-p-kee or at the Renaissance Centre Box Office, 405 S. Brooks Street or call the box office at 919-435-9458

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: