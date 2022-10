The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The show will star Tye Tribbett with special guest Le’Andria Johnson and also include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir featuring Victor Solomon. Get tickets at www.greensborocoliseum.com