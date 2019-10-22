100 Men In Black Reunion Scholarship Concert featuring Kelontae Gavin

100 Men in Black Male Chorus returns to the Carolina Theatre for its 16th anniversary concert. This October 27, 100 Men in Black will share a message of hope in gospel music along with special guest recording artist, Kelontae Gavin, who is well known for his powerful recording of “No Ordinary Worship.” During the concert, the chorus will award approximately $5,000 in scholarships to youth who are attending institutions of higher education.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

About the chorus…

100 Men in Black is an all-male chorus formed under the direction of Marlon E. West in Durham, NC. We are an independent, community-based male chorus with open membership to all within the Triangle community and surrounding areas. Our style of music is very diverse. We sing traditional gospel, quartet, spirituals, contemporary gospel, anthems, choral, patriotic and a capella music.

We have shared our music ministry in numerous venues locally, nationally, and abroad. In 2011, we represented Durham, NC with an 8-day Sister-Cities tour in Durham, England. During June 2018, the chorus traveled to Montreal, Quebec City and Ottowa, Canada for a 6-day tour. While in Canada, 100 Men in Black performed in the beautiful Notre Dame Basilica, sang both the U.S. National Anthem and the Canadian National Anthem for a baseball game in Ottowa, and the chorus performed in concert at the Holy Trinity Church in Quebec City.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: