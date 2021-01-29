August 2019 for allegedly assaulting a teen member of his church after saying she needed to be “cleansed,” according to an affidavit
Cesar Agusto Guerrero, Jr., a Sharonville pastor, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor member of his church.
Guerrero was first taken into custody in August of 2019. According to the court affidavit, Guerrero engaged in sexual acts with the 17-year old by coercing her saying she needs to be ‘cleansed’. Guerrero told the minor that God spoke to him and the only way for her to come out of a dark place was to engage in sexual acts and used Biblical verses to coerce her. Guerrero communicated with the minor through Facebook, text, and more forcing her to send pictures and video. Two incidents of sexual assault took place at the Mision Cristiana el Calvario Church in July and August of 2019.
Guerrero admitted to engaging in sexual acts and will serve 120 months in prison.
Pastor Gets 10 Years in Prison After Sexually ‘Cleansing’ Minor Church Member was originally published on rnbcincy.com