VaShawn Mitchell called in to debut his new song called “Lift It Up” and also discussed going back to school to get his degree. If you missed it, press play up top!

VaShawn Mitchell Debuts New Single, Discusses Going Back To School For His Degree & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

