TUESDAY BEGINNING AT 10AM – 2PM … THE BIG POP UP… WILL PROVIDE BASIC HOUSEHOLD GOODS FOR FAMILIES IN NEED.

HELD AT THE PNC ARENA – 1400 EDWARDS MILL RD. IN RALEIGH

… SIMPLY DRIVE UP AND POP YOUR TRUNK.. PROVIDED BY THE NORTH CAROLINA COMMUNITY ACTION ASSOCIATION.

Drive thru in a safe and socially distanced environment… PLEASE enter the PNC Arena via the Edwards Mill Rd. Exit.

