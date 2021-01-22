New COVID-19 Testing Site In Zebulon

As COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is increasing its efforts to make access to them more convenient for all residents. The county will add a new, permanent testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Friday, Jan. 22.

Wake County is partnering with municipalities to offer drive-thru testing at convenient locations in the ZIP codes with the highest rates of infection. Zebulon shows one of the highest positivity rates at 16.3%.

“We are committed to making sure access isn’t an issue for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in Wake County, especially in communities where we’re seeing the highest positivity rates,” said Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe. “This new site will allow residents who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested quickly and safely.”

The new drive-thru testing site will begin Friday and will run permanently Monday – Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. There’s no cost or appointment needed for this service, and no insurance or ID is required. Drive ups and walk ups are welcome.

Zebulon Community Park is located at 401 S. Arendell Ave. in Zebulon.

Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:

People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting and loss of smell;

People who have been a “close contact” to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 (a case) within the last 14 days;

People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities, or persons experiencing homelessness; and

People without symptoms who believe they may be currently infected should consider getting tested (For instance, if in the past 2 weeks you were around many people who were not wearing face coverings and/or were not keeping a safe distance).

Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the last 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

For all Wake Count testing locations and dates, visit wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands 5 photos Launch gallery Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands 1. MY PRIDE APPAREL Source:My Pride Apparel 1 of 5 2. POWER IN BLACK Source:Power in Black 2 of 5 3. ESSENCE DESIGN SHOP Source:Essence Design Shop 3 of 5 4. MELANIN MONEY Source:Melanin Money 4 of 5 5. CULTURE VIBES Source:Culture Vibes 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands [caption id="attachment_3273783" align="alignnone" width="687"] Source: Culture Vibes / Culture Vibes[/caption] Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you've ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol building while walking away with little to no injuries will make you a believer. The racial injustice of our society proves that the fight for equality must continue. Black people celebrate their Blackness every single day but there are some days we're known to go all out. For MLK Day, Juneteenth, and all of February we like to take our unapologetic Blackness to another level! With the heavy emphasis on shopping Black and keeping the Black dollar circulating, it may be beneficial to show these brands some loving on this important day in Black history.

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 1. JACKIE AINA AT BEAUTYCON LA, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. JACKIE AINA AT THE CHRISTIAN DIOR SS19 SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. JACKIE AINA AT THE IMPRESSIONS VANITY COMPANY NAUGHTY OR NICE HOLIDAY PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. JACKIE AINA AT THE PRE-SAG AWARDS PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. JACKIE AINA AT THE PAT MCGRATH 'A TECHNICOLOUR ODYSSEY' CAMPAIGN LAUNCH PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. JACKIE AINA AT THE TEEN VOGUE SUMMIT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. JACKIE AINA AT THE LANCOME X VOGUE L'ABSOLU RUBY HOLIDAY EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. JACKIE AINA AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks [caption id="attachment_3176537" align="alignnone" width="753"] Source: Rachel Murray / Getty[/caption] Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer's inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Jackie was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn't work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones. Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn't think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist. Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she's willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

New COVID-19 Testing Site In Zebulon was originally published on foxync.com