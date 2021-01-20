CLOSE
Get Up Erica
The Dollys, Coming Soon: Jermaine Dolly Shares Engagement Photos

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person” – the sentiments of gospel recording artist Jermaine Dolly who is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Nae Lacole. 

The two shared engagement photos on Instagram captioning the beautiful photos with “We’re on our way hunny.” 

Congrats to the Dollys, coming soon!

The Dollys, Coming Soon: Jermaine Dolly Shares Engagement Photos  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close