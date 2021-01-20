EXCLUSIVE: Bishop J. Sheard Discusses How Coronavirus Hit Home For The Clark & Sheard Family [INTERVIEW]

| 01.20.21
We talked with Bishop J. Sheard this week about his family’s experience with COVID-19 and all that he’s been doing in his Michigan hometown during the pandemic.

Close