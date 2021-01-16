How Do People Who Are 65 And Older Get Their Vaccine In NC?

Adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Group 2. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying

chronic conditions.

We strongly recommend that vaccine providers prioritize people 75 years or older if local demand for vaccination

is greater than vaccine supply. It is the responsibility of all vaccine providers to ensure equitable access to

vaccines. This will mean taking intentional actions to reach and engage historically marginalized communities.

How do people who are 65 and older get their vaccine?

Because vaccine supplies are still limited, those 65 and over may have to wait, but they have one of the first spots

to take their shot. If you are 65 and over—or assisting someone who is—here is how to take your shot against

COVID-19:

• Supplies are very limited. Right now, very few vaccine doses are available.

• You will likely need an appointment to get vaccinated. You may have to wait to schedule your

appointment to get your vaccine.

• Your local health department or hospital can help you get your shot. Because supplies are very

limited right now, most doctors cannot provide vaccinations in their offices.

• Find your local health department or hospital. Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findingyourspot.

Because vaccine supplies are very limited, providers on this list may have very little to no vaccine doses

available when you contact them.

• You can also call the COVID-19 Line 1-877-490-6642. It’s a free call.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone for free, whether or not you have health insurance. You will

need two shots to build up your immunity. You will get a printed card and email to remind you to come back 3 to 4

weeks later for your second dose. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential.

