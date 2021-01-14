‘The New Georgia Is Real’: New Georgia Project CEO Nsé Ufot On Historic Senate Runoff Victories

With Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s victories in last week’s Senate runoffs, the nation is once again realizing what we organizers have known all along: Georgia is a battleground state, thanks to the relentless work done toward investing in and turning out voters of color.

I have always said that the demographics shifts in Georgia are the fire and organizing is the accelerant. Georgia is going through a massive demographic shift, which has created the opportunity for a different kind of politics in the South. The changes we are seeing now didn’t happen overnight — we have been on the ground for years doing the necessary work to get us to this moment by speaking to this new Georgia — young people, people of color (especially Black voters) and immigrants, all of whom are traditionally ignored or marginalized by political campaigns and elected officials. What people want, more than anything else, is to be heard — to be listened to, and to know their concerns are acknowledged, and that is at the core of our work.

It can no longer be denied: The new Georgia is real, here to stay and is essential to the efforts to protect our democracy. Share

We knocked on more than 2 million doors and made almost 7 million calls. Our communities not only showed up to ensure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris became the next President and Vice President of this country, but came out again last week at dizzying numbers to deliver the Senate seats to Warnock and Ossoff and the Senate to Democrats. It can no longer be denied: The new Georgia is real, here to stay and is essential to the efforts to protect our democracy. And we will show up again and again, no matter the obstacles, no matter how much elected officials in our state try to stop us from voting, to protect our communities and our families and our voice….and our vote.

Though we should have been celebrating the power of our communities’ votes last week, we were reminded of how much there is still left to be done, as our democracy was violently attacked during the insurrection at the Capitol. The horrors of last week, and the continuous denial of accountability, made brutally evident the deep reforms that are needed in our political system, especially when it comes to preserving the integrity of our nation’s democracy. White supremacists and far-right militias have long tried to intimidate and silence communities of color, but our communities have come out time and time again to defend our democracy and elect people who will fight for us. These acts of treason will not stop us. The insurrection at the US Capitol was another reminder that we need deep reforms to our political system. On Day One, President Biden can take immediate actions to strengthen our democracy, by directing his administration to enforce the National Voter Registration Act and the Voting Rights Act, make prosecuting election law violations a top priority, remove barriers to naturalization, and invest in voter registration. And as they join a new Senate majority, Senators-elect Rev. Warnock and Ossoff must fight for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and demand that the federal government aggressively enforce it.

White supremacists and far-right militias have long tried to intimidate and silence communities of color, but our communities have come out time and time again to defend our democracy and elect people who will fight for us. These acts of treason will not stop us. Share

Finally, we know Republicans here in Georgia are already fighting back against our wins to prevent them in the future and the New Georgia Project Action Fund and our communities are going to be there fighting them every step of the way. They have already vowed to eliminate no-excuse absentee voting in the coming session. We will ensure their blatant attempts to disenfranchise us do not succeed and make sure they understand the only way they can win is by earning every vote fairly, not by suppressing our votes.

As we move forward into the new Georgia, we will continue to engage voters throughout the more than 1,000 municipal elections happening in 2021 across the state. We follow in the footsteps of generations before us that have fought, here in Georgia and across the Deep South, to pave the way for an equitable future. And we will build on this fight for years to come.

Nsé Ufot is the CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund. The New Georgia Project Action Fund (NGPAF), a 501(c)(4), exists to increase the civic participation of underrepresented & underserved communities of color. The Committee for a New Georgia, a state political action committee, is the independent political arm of the NGPAF. The Committee supports campaigns that address underrepresented and underserved communities for a better Georgia. For more information, please visit http://www.ngpaf.org.

SEE ALSO:

Ossoff, Warnock Claim Victory In Georgia Senate Races As A Rebuke To Trump

‘We’re Built For This’: Black Voters Clinch Victory For Warnock In Georgia Runoff

Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 11 photos Launch gallery Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 1. Hiram Rhoades Revels Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Blanche K. Bruce Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Edward Brooke III Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Carol Moseley Braun Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Barack Obama Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Roland Burris Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Tim Scott Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. William "Mo" Cowan Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Cory Booker Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Rev. Raphael Warnock Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Here's Every Black US Senator In American History [caption id="attachment_4066004" align="alignnone" width="594"] Circa 1870, from left: Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi with some of the first Black members of Congress, Benjamin Turner, Robert De Large, Josiah Walls, Jefferson Long, Joseph Rainey and Robert Brown Elliot. | Source: MPI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 -- Capitol Hill's most exclusive club got its newest member Wednesday morning after it was determined that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in their heated Senate runoff election in Georgia. It is such an exclusive group that in the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. Warnock's historic win that made him Georgia's first Black Senator meant that the Senate will still have three sitting U.S. Senators who are Black. That figure could have decreased by one had Warnock lost, since California Sen. Kamala Harris and her running mate Joe Biden won the presidential election to make her the first Black vice president in American history. There could have been more had California Gov. Gavin Newsom answered calls to fill her Senate seat with another Black woman. Instead, the 2021 Congress will open without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a void that was glaring to critics of Newsom's decision. To be sure, the ensuing debate following Newsom's decision had everything to do with the absence of a Black woman in the U.S. Senate and nothing to do with the fact that Senate-designate and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. It did, however, have to do with the representation of Black people in the U.S. Senate, something that has historically been all but a novelty. Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam. [caption id="attachment_4066006" align="alignnone" width="447"] Circa 1883: Head-and-shoulders portraits of "Distinguished Colored Men" Frederick Douglass, Robert Brown Elliott, U.S. Sen. Blanche K. Bruce, William Wells Brown, Md., Prof. R.T. Greener, Rt. Rev. Richard Allen, J.H. Rainey, E.D. Bassett, John Mercer Langston, P.B.S. Pinchback and Henry Highland Garnet. | Source: Buyenlarge / Getty[/caption] It's been 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874. But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate. It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person -- the first Black woman -- would win a Senate election. A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator -- one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States. That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with two of whom had legitimate runs for the White House. With the next round of U.S. Senate elections already coming up soon in the 2022 mid-term elections, who will be next to join the exclusive club of Black Senators? The Rev. Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in a heated runoff election in Georgia that would make him the first Black Senator from the Peach State. Ahead of that election, scroll down to better acquaint yourselves with every Black U.S. Senator in American history, in chronological order.

‘The New Georgia Is Real’: New Georgia Project CEO Nsé Ufot On Historic Senate Runoff Victories was originally published on newsone.com