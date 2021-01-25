NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To Deadly Riot In Washington DC

Captain Emily Rainey went from North Carolina to Washington to “stand against election fraud” and support Trump.

The psychological operations, Emily Rainey is being investigated by the Army for her involvement in leading a group from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Rainey’s action, she has resigned since admitting her role in the riots.

“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told The Associated Press on Sunday.

She also claims her group that traveled are considered,” peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights.”

Although since the riot there have been at least 90 arrests made for charges from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies like the assault on police officers, possession of illegal weapons, and death threats made against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ironically if you click here you’ll see an article that Emily Rainey wrote, in regards to what a military member may or may not do.

You may also recognize Rainey from her actions in May 2020 that she’s still facing charges for injury to personal property as she recorded herself removing caution tape off of the playgrounds during the closures due to COVID-19.

Prior to Rainey’s resignation, Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona tweeted:

Whether she was in the Capitol or not she needs to be removed from her job. Anyone stupid enough to fall for this bs shouldn’t work for Special Forces. https://t.co/MIkYMqyyMH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 11, 2021

Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol 14 photos Launch gallery Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol 1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. US-POLITICS-ELECTION Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. US-POLITICS-ELECTION Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTEST Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTEST Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [caption id="attachment_1891854" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To Deadly Riot In Washington DC was originally published on foxync.com