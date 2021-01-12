If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen the “Buss It” challenge by now. And if you’ve seen it, you’re probably wondering why we’re talking about it on a gospel platform!

For those who don’t know, the “Buss It” challenge is a transition from chilling to twerking over a mashup of Nelly’s “Hot In Here” and Erica Banks’ “Buss It” songs. Gospel’s sweetheart, Koryn Hawthorne, took part in the challenge recently and it was hilarious, to say the least.

In the video below, Hawthorne replace the twerk with a Bible insert…

Koryn Hawthorne Takes Part In “Buss It” Challenge [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

