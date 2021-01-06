CLOSE
Triangle Empowered
Triangle Empowered: Human Trafficking

Join us, as Brian Dawson is joined by Kiricka Yarborough Smith the Human Trafficking Program Director of North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement, discussing Human Trafficking and highlighting January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

