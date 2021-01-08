Donnie Simpson Takes On Weekends On 93.1 WZAK!

Donnie Simpson Takes On Weekends
Trailblazer and media legend set to take over Sunday 10 AM to noon on 93.1 WZAK with a 2-hour Urban Adult Contemporary show!
(Washington, DC – Jan 4, 2021) – Reach Media is pleased to announce that The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show will launch this weekend on nine affiliate stations to include, Atlanta, WAMJ-HD2; Baltimore, WWIN; Cincinnati, WOSL; Cleveland, WZAK; Columbus, WXMG; Philadelphia, WPPZ, Raleigh, WFXC; Richmond, WKJS and Washington, DC, WMMJ. Donnie Simpson currently hosts afternoons on WMMJ with co-host Tony Perkins.
The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show is a two-hour weekend show that will include music and interviews from Donnie’s archives. Donnie Simpson along with co-host Tony Perkins, a radio and TV broadcaster and two-time Emmy award winner, are set to host a show centered around a specific music theme such as “Best Bands” or “Blue Eyed Soul Singers” to name a few. Show features will include Huggy Lowdown’s Celebrity Snitch where Huggy will “snitch” on the lighter side of the most pressing news and entertainment happenings of the day.
Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 51 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul. He is considered one of the nation’s first video jockeys. Most recently, Donnie was inducted into The Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
“People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first Love, radio. Only Detroit and DC would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do ON THE RADIO,” says Simpson.
Donnie Simpson has consistently carried #1 ratings. Even now in his 51st year in radio, he’s #1 with a bullet. This kind of success and reputation have earned him “Icon” status among his peers, The White House, and his millions of fans worldwide. The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show will provide another opportunity to connect with his loyal audience.
Best Moments From Donnie Simpson's 40th Anniversary Tribute (Presented By AARP)
