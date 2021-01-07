Get Up Erica
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Spotted Praying For Jesus To Take The Wheel During U.S. Capitol Riots [VIDEO]

Democratic leadership Host Forum on School Safety

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Prayers for our nation were extra loud yesterday (January 6) when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress gathered to count Electoral College votes. 

Among the prayers of people on the outside looking in were prayers from the inside. Big and loud prayers. Prayers of unwavering faith in God to turn things around. The powerful prayer was caught on video and it showed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) not only praying for the safety of her peers under attack, but for the attackers, too!

With all the chaos going on in the room, her words came across faint, but obviously bold. 

 

“Father God you have all power. We know that all things work together for the good…so we are trusting right now in the name of Jesus…peace in the land, peace in this country…right now in the name of Jesus,” she prayed. “Protect all of our brothers and sisters in this Congress. Protect America…we thank you right now in this moment.” 

When you think about it, it was a true depiction of faith moving mountains because the unfortunate event could have gotten worse had the huge crowd made their way into the room while U.S. representatives were still present. 

He’s an on-time God! 

IB Jan. 6, 2021 crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Spotted Praying For Jesus To Take The Wheel During U.S. Capitol Riots [VIDEO]

