Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

UPDATED: 3:40 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —

After multiple reports warning that shots were fired in the Capitol, CNN confirmed that a woman is being treated in critical condition after she was shot in the chest.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the matter https://t.co/4Gx8sReUCd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 6, 2021

UPDATED: 3:20 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser just instituted a mandatory curfew from 6 p.m Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday barring any non-essential travel in and out of the city. Essential workers are not included.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —

The violent clashes which began outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have made their way inside as white supremacists and pro-Trump extremists make their way inside on Wednesday.

I've been apart of protests and actions *in this very spot* and holy shit we would have all been dead if we behaved like this. How is this happening? We know. https://t.co/efQyKkrcsB — Sabrina Hersi Issa (@beingbrina) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters smashing windows to break into the U.S. Capitol Building. Donald Trump needs to be charged with inciting a riot while he’s still in office, and he needs to be hauled out of that office now by police AND ARRESTED. pic.twitter.com/qtJ0HqdYf4 — Candour99 (@Candour99) January 6, 2021

All those in Congress that were just standing and clapping for the same things these folks are storming the Capitol for should NOT be hiding. Go out and stand w/ the people you encouraged to incite this behavior pic.twitter.com/aH6MJv26HD — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) January 6, 2021

Thousands of protesters have stormed the Capitol, vandalizing property ignited by an early afternoon speech from Donald Trump. Trump appeared at the rally scheduled to contest the outcomes of the election as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vore.

According to C-Span Speaker Pelosi and other high-ranking members of Congress have been ushered into an unknown, safe location. Other members have been escorted to their chambers as the Electoral College count is on pause.

On social media, many are wondering two things: where are the police, and if the rioters and thugs will be handled in the same way as peaceful protesters who were advocating for Black Lives Matter.

Just a reminder of what those Capitol steps looked like during BLM protests. Miss me with the “overwhelmed” and “unprepared” law enforcement. There’s no such thing. pic.twitter.com/tbVINclUHg — Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) January 6, 2021

What many are saying is true: If this were Black Lives Matter storming the Capitol, tanks would have been in the city by now. The response tells the story of our nation’s racist history and present. How can we stop it from being the future? — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 6, 2021

According to Washington Post reporter Aaron C. Davis, the Defense Department denied a request from D.C. officials to activate the National Guard.

BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

Original Story:

Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.

The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.

Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.

#BREAKING: Rep. Paul Gosar objects to counting of the Electoral College votes from Arizona. VP Mike Pence: "Is the objection in writing and signed by a Senator?" Sen. @tedcruz: "It is." pic.twitter.com/Yzbi4CGzyR — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.

In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.

McConnell opposes fellow Republicans objecting to electoral votes: "We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever" pic.twitter.com/J4kEEN8sO4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes was originally published on newsone.com