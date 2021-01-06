“Working Mom Wednesday’s” New Year, New You

It’s a new year and time to put your vision to work!!! Today’s guest Adri Maisonet-Morales of BCBS of NC shared tips and inspiration on “visioning and goal setting”. Listen as she talks wit Melissa about having a vision, making goals and how to achieve it all.

Adrienna (Adri) Maisonet Morales is the Vice President of the award-winning, Enterprise Learning and Blue University at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC). In her current role, Adri is accountable for setting a learning strategy that creates a knowledgeable and skilled workforce equipped with the capabilities to maintain the organization’s competitive edge.

With over 20 years of experience, Adri has a history of being a trail-blazing innovator with a track record of achieving high impact bottom-line results. Human Resources is her passion, she leverages her diverse business background to drive people-centered outcomes.

Adri is a lifelong learner and pays it forward by serving on various boards such as NCBCE, Durham Compact, Center for Talent Reporting, Chief Learning Officer, Durham Chamber, and Dress for Success. Additionally, Adri actively volunteers for a wide range of civic and community efforts that allow her to use her talents to bring up the next generation of leaders and lend a helping hand to underserved populations.

Adri holds a BS in Leadership Development and an MS in Organizational Performance from Bellevue University, an MBA with a concentration in Human Resources from Penn State University, and a range of certifications across multiple disciplines.

