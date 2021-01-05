CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Co-Host GRIFF Gets Married! [VIDEO]

They say the holidays are the season of love and such was so for GRIFF and family! 

The Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell co-host got married over the holidays to his love, Leunika. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their families couldn’t be there, but they were there in spirit with little gifts they left GRIFF and Leunika on their wedding day. 

Proverbs 18:22 says “He that findeth a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from The Lord.” Well done and congrats, GRIFF! 

Close