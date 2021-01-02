CLOSE
Here’s What To Do With Your Christmas Tree In Durham

Free Live Tree Disposal Options

Beginning early January 2021, there will be a number of free ways for residents to dispose of their live Christmas trees.

How to prepare your tree for disposal

All trees left curbside or at any of the drop-off locations must meet the following guidelines:

  • Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half
  • All decorations and hardware must be removed including tinsel, lights, garland, ornaments, nails, and stands
  • Trees should not be placed in bags

OPTION 1: FREE CURBSIDE COLLECTION

For free curbside collection of a live Christmas tree, yard waste customers as well as non-yard waste customers must place a request through Durham One Call.

Place your request in one of the following ways:

  • Call (919) 560-1200
  • Submit an online service request (select Waste Management > Report Other Solid Waste Concern > Live Christmas Tree Collection)
  • Use the free Durham One Call smartphone app available in the Apple and Google Play stores

Details:

  • Requests for curbside service may be submitted beginning Monday, January 4 and must be made no later than Friday, February 5 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Curbside live tree collections will take place from January 9 through February 6.
  • A tree collection will not count toward a free brush collection for yard waste customers.

OPTION 2: FREE DROP OFF AT WASTE CENTER OR SELECT PARKS

Live Christmas trees will also be accepted for free disposal at the following City facilities.

When using the free drop-off locations, residents and City staff will be required to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and wear a face covering at all times while on City of Durham property.

More details here.

 

was originally published on foxync.com

