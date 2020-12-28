CLOSE
Send This To Your Friends Who Have Questions About Kwanzaa

kwanzaa day 2

Source: Burke/Triolo Productions / Getty

Don’t miss the 26th Annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration presented virtually! Cary Kwanzaa is a communal, cultural celebration that honors African-American people and their heritage. The Kwanzaa Celebration is produced by the Town of Cary in partnership with the Ujima Group Inc.

 

More Kwanazaa information and activities can be found here.

 

Send This To Your Friends Who Have Questions About Kwanzaa  was originally published on foxync.com

