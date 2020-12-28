Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And Color For The Gram And We’re Obsessed!

Taraji P Henson is the number one spokesmodel when it comes to showing off the benefits of her haircare line TPH by Taraji. The actress started the “new year, new hairdo” mood a bit early. This weekend she took to Instagram to show off her new purply pink color and a chic tapered cut.

When it comes to new styles, Taraji is a self-proclaimed hair chameleon. Through her products, she’s able to show consumers just how healthy her hair is. Switching from red to purple isn’t the easiest task. Lifting the color from your mane requires harsh chemicals that can alter the state of your hair. After applying dyes, it’s important to use products that will restore the moisture that is usually lost during the process.

Taraji has always taken extra good care of her hair. Her long, thick mane is a testament to how effective her products are. The TPH by Taraji will turn one year old this January. So far, she’s had celebrities like Halle Berry rave about the effectiveness of her haircare line. This comes during a time where other Black celebrities are dabbling in the hair industry. Both Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union have launched their own products for women with diverse hair patterns.

I am obsessed with both the cut and color of Taraji’s hair. I love that she expresses herself through color. No matter the red carpet event, you can count of her to show up with her bold, beautiful spirit. An elegant ball gown with bright purple hair is exactly what I expect from Taraji. What do you think? Do you like her new cut and color?

