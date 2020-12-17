CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]

Netflix's Klaus

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Congratulations to our girl Keshia Knight Pulliam! This week Pulliam revealed her honey Brad James popped the question and she said yes!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A rep for “The Cosby Show” actress confirmed the happy news in a PEOPLE exclusive, revealing that James proposed earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

James and Pulliam celebrated the exciting occasion with immediate family, including Ella, Pulliam’s 3-year-old daughter from her marriage to Ed Hartwell, during a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love” courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.

“Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after,” adds her rep.

RELATED NEWS: Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO]

Keisha and Brad each shared the news using their favorite photo from the engagement dinner, which includes little Ella.

Keisha’s caption read:

I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day. Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Oh…. Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!

James’ caption included some sweet sailing metaphors:

Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam.

According to PEOPLE, the pair started dating last year after meeting on the set of the TV movie ‘Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.’ Both actors have been previously married, but Pulliam says those experiences have only helped her and her fiancé put a greater value on what they’ve found together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This story was originally published on Bossip.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 1 week ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 1 month ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 1 month ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 1 month ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 1 month ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 months ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 2 months ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 months ago
10.05.20
Close