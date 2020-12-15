GRIFF’s Prayer For Covid Kids [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
12.15.20
GRIFF was blessed with his fourth grandchild this week! The new baby is is second during this pandemic. Here’s a prayer for all the babies born during a pandemic…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Covid Kids [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

