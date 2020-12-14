Lil Wayne pled guilty in a Miami courtroom on Friday (December 11) to a single charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Miami Herald reported the 38-year-old rapper gave a judge his plea during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. “You honor, I plead guilty,” Wayne told the judge. He was convicted in 2009 on a gun charge stemming from a 2007 concert in New York where a loaded firearm was found on his tour bus. He served 8 months behind bars before his release in 2011 but considering he’s a convicted felon, he’s not permitted to own or be in possession of a firearm.

In December 2019, Wayne traveled on a private jet from Los Angeles to Miami and was alleged to have transported marijuana and a gold-plated handgun on his flight. He was released at the time but was indicted in November on federal charges. He is currently free on $250,000 bond and will be sentenced on January 28th, although it’s unclear if the Carter rapper will serve any significant jail time.

The guilty plea comes days after Weezy was sued by one of his former managers for $20 million over what his manager alleged as unpaid commission. In court filings, it was revealed over the summer Wayne sold his master recordings back to his label home for more than 20-plus years in Universal Music for $100 million, leaving fans speculating if he could have sold them for a higher price.

Additionally, Weezy gained a giant amount of criticism in October after he posed for a photo with Donald Trump, endorsing him for re-election and touting Trump’s much aligned “Platinum Plan”.

Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge, Faces 10 Years In Prison

