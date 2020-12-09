CLOSE
Nina Turner Files To Run For Marcia Fudge’s Congressional Seat In Ohio

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge is Joe Biden's HUD secretary-designate.

A former Ohio state senator and high ranking member of Bernie sander’s most recent presidential campaign has thrown her hat in the ring for the state’s soon-to-be vacated 11th Congressional District U.S. House seat.

Democrat Nina Turner signaled her intentions Wednesday by filing the requisite paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Turner served as Sanders’ national co-chair as well as a national surrogate for his 2016 campaign. The former Ohio state legislator became Sanders’ most prominent Black ally by traveling with him across the country, introducing him at rallies and helping him shape the campaign’s Black voter outreach in states like South Carolina.

Her move for a Congressional run comes just one day after it was announced that Joe Biden intended to make Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge the U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary-designate. If confirmed, Fudge’s Congressional seat would officially be up for grabs as the incumbent would be forced to resign in favor of the presidential cabinet.

The possibility of Turner running for Congress was “exciting,” Sander’s former spokesperson Briahna Joy Gray said Wednesday before Turner filed her candidacy papers, the Hill reported.

“I think it’s a very exciting prospect for a lot of folks on the left,” Gray said in reference to the progressive arm of the Democratic Party that Sanders’ candidacy represented.

Turner has an enviable wealth of political experience aside from her key involvement in Sanders’ influential campaign.

Prior to being appointed to the Ohio State Senate in 2008, Turner served as a member of the Cleveland City Council beginning in 2006.

During her tenure in the State Senate, Turner served as the minority Whip while representing the state’s 25th District. After running an unsuccessful campaign for Ohio secretary of state in 2014, she decided against seeking re-election for her Senate seat.

In the months after Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign, Turner founded a progressive-leaning public affairs firm.

The Amare Public Affairs firm could provide a glimpse of the core tenets upon which Turner will base her upcoming Congressional campaign.

“This moment in American history demands that progressive voices play a central role in the national conversation around a whole range of issues. The future is now. For too long, the voices of Black people, other people of color, women, and progressives were left out of that conversation, and our country has suffered as a result. We are living in a time when people, especially millennials and Generation Z, are demanding socially-conscious solutions from governments and corporations,” Turner said back in September. “We can build a better country and a more just society by engaging with each other in a meaningful way on the root causes of societal problems. That starts with ensuring our voice is heard from the streets of our forgotten cities to the roads of rural communities to Main Street America, and finally, to the halls of power in the public and private sectors.”

Turner on Tuesday congratulated Fudge for Biden picking her and suggested the secretary-designate has the know-how to properly confront the worsening housing crisis in America.

However, Turner did not immediately issue a statement about her candidacy after her Congressional candidacy was revealed.

If the U.S. Senate confirms Fudge to be the next HUD secretary, Ohio’s 11th Congressional District’s seat will have to be decided by a special election. Cleveland.com reported that there is likely to be “A large field of candidates” vying for the coveted House seat as Democrats look to maintain their majority. Turner was among those mentioned as likely candidates.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 5:20 p.m. ET, Dec. 8 -- Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Nina Turner Files To Run For Marcia Fudge's Congressional Seat In Ohio  was originally published on newsone.com

