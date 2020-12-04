Virtual Winter 2020 Family Cooking Night

Join the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm and Northern High School’s Culinary Arts department, led by Chef Peter Brodsky, for a winter evening of virtual family baking! Invite your family members to learn how to make a chocolate chess pie with just a few ingredients alongside the DPS farming and culinary community.

– What: Learn how to make a chocolate chess pie for the upcoming winter break! (See necessary ingredients below)

– When: Wednesday December 16, 6-7pm

– Where: This is a virtual cooking night, and will take place on Zoom.

– Who: Chef Brodsky of Northern High School Culinary Arts will lead you in your culinary adventure. All you have to do is join the video call, and be prepared to follow along to bake!

REGISTRATION CLOSES FRIDAY DECEMBER 11 AT 5PM! All communication and reminders will take place via email, so be sure to include an email address you check and use frequently.

#DPSCommunity | Join us for our Virtual Family Cooking Night on Wednesday, December 16, 6-7 pm. Northern High School Culinary Arts instructor Chef Brodsky will teach families how to make Chocolate Chess Pie. Click here to register: https://t.co/Ha9WV6AvRJ pic.twitter.com/MjlueQdptM — Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) December 3, 2020

