Check Out These Holiday Activities With Raleigh Parks & Rec

The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt

Join Raleigh Parks this holiday season to participate in a festive self-guided scavenger hunt with your family! Explore Raleigh as you search for unique holiday light displays located at 12 of our Raleigh Parks sites.

Drive Through Santa’s Workshop hosted by Raleigh Youth Council

Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The holiday season is here! Join the Raleigh Youth Council at Laurel Hills Community Center on December 5 form 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for your personal ride through tour of Santa’s Workshop.

Ring in the Holiday Season with a Drive-In Movie!

Raleigh Parks is excited to announce a brand-new drive-in movie experience, Festive Flix, coming the first two weekends of December! Moviegoers of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite holiday classics on the big screen.

Sunday, December 6 – A Preacher’s Wife

Sold Out – Friday, December 4 – The Grinch

Sold Out – Saturday, December 5 – Elf

Sold Out – Friday, December 11 – It’s a Wonderful Life

Sold Out – Saturday, December 12 – The Polar Express

Family Festivities at Greystone Recreation Center

Friday, December 4

Join us for a chilly festive family night as we venture to the snowy North Pole. We encourage you to wear your favorite PJ’s as we enjoy a holiday-themed movie and an intermission filled with hot cocoa, popcorn, pizza, and more!

Letters to Santa

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!

Nights of Lights – Dix Park

Join us in celebrating the holiday season in a new and safe way! Nights of Lights will turn a 1.3-mile driving route through Dorothea Dix Park into a winter wonderland of light displays. Nights of Lights takes place evenings, Dec. 16-31, and tickets go on sale Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting is co-sponsoring this celebration with the City. Find all the details at the Nights of Lights website.

Santa’s Little Helpers – Hill Street Park

Monday, December 7, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Santa’s little helpers will get into the holiday spirit with fun crafts, stories, and games. Enjoy creating one of a kind ornaments to hang from the tree and enjoy making holiday memories.

Ages: 2 – 5 years

Cost: $8 (resident)

Barcode: 259163

Annual Toys from Teens Hosted by the Raleigh Youth Council

Saturday, December 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join the Raleigh Youth Council at Roberts Park on December 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for your personal ride-through tour of a winter wonderland! Enjoy a quick drive-thru of holiday decorations and lights.

All children, in each vehicle, will receive holiday crafts to take home and create with their families and other holiday surprises while supplies last!

Holiday Lights at Carolina Pines Community Center

December 14-23

Come and enjoy a display of holiday lights and inflatables at Carolina Pines Community Center.

Mordecai Holidays Open House

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

Come celebrate the holiday season while exploring holidays past at Mordecai Historic Park on December 12-13! See how the home would have been decorated over the past 235 years and learn about different holiday traditions. Festive craft kits will be available to take home and a scavenger hunt and other activities will be located around the park! The Holiday Open House is free and open to all ages.

Holiday Movie Night at Sanderford Road Park

Friday, December 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Bring your family out for some social distanced holiday fun! We will provide the hot chocolate as well as an age-appropriate holiday movie everyone will enjoy!

Participants under 5 years old must be accompanied by an adult. This is a free family event.

Gingerbread Showdown – Greystone Recreation Center

Saturday, December 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Candy! Frosting! Imagination! Celebrate the season by designing your very own gingerbread house using graham crackers, frosting, and of course, CANDY! Bring your family and compete with other families for a chance to be crowned the Supreme Gingerbread Jam.

Fee: $20 (includes one gingerbread house)

Barcode: 261869

Sunday, December 13, 1 to 3 p.m.

Have last-minute Christmas shopping to do? Need to wrap some presents? Drop off your kids to celebrate the first day of winter with fun nature crafts and get a couple of hours to yourself!

This program takes place on Sunday, December 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $4. It is open to participants ages 7 years and older. Register online at reclink.raleighnc.gov using barcode 258530.

