CLOSE
Local
Home

Free Books Given Away For Kids Birth -5th Grade!!

Principal Visiting Students at Corporate Community School

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

WAKE Up and Read is a community coalition made up of 30+ organizations working together toward one common goal — improving childhood literacy in Wake County.

One of the ways that WAKE Up and Read encourages childhood literacy is through their Grab, Go & Read book giveaways.

This program is for families with children from birth to 5th grade.

Simply drive up to the WAKE Up and Read Center, 1820 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, and receive a free bag of children’s books!

Grab, Go & Read takes place: 

  • Every Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The only exceptions are inclement weather and major holidays. Check WAKE Up and Read’s Facebook page in case you’re unsure if the giveaway is happening.

HB’s Favorite Things

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

5 photos Launch gallery

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

Continue reading HB’s Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

[caption id="attachment_3250334" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: IOne Creative Services / HelloBeautiful[/caption] When it comes to the beauty products we love the most, perfume is right up there with our favorite red lip. It's an essential and if we had our choice, we would have an unlimited supply of fragrances at our disposal. 2020 was rough, but it taught us many things. We learned to cherish things and service we once took for granted. We became invested in everything DIY. We adapted new self-care routines and experimented with products that brought us joy. And smelly goods was among the products we leaned in to to make us feel good. There are few things more powerful than scent. The sense of smell has the ability to plunge us straight into a warm memory or jolt us into the mood for a night of excitement. At a time when so many of our paths to luxury experiences are blocked a light mist of a pleasant scent can give a sliver of the joy we deserve. Whether you want to smell like the canceled vacation you deserve or the public garden you spent your summer hiding out in there's an option to lift your spirits. See some of our favorite fragrances of 2020, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Books Given Away For Kids Birth -5th Grade!!  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 weeks ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 weeks ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 weeks ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 1 month ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 2 months ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 months ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 2 months ago
10.01.20
Close