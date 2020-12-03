Free Books Given Away For Kids Birth -5th Grade!!

WAKE Up and Read is a community coalition made up of 30+ organizations working together toward one common goal — improving childhood literacy in Wake County.
One of the ways that WAKE Up and Read encourages childhood literacy is through their Grab, Go & Read book giveaways.
This program is for families with children from birth to 5th grade.
Simply drive up to the WAKE Up and Read Center, 1820 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, and receive a free bag of children’s books!
- Every Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The only exceptions are inclement weather and major holidays. Check WAKE Up and Read’s Facebook page in case you’re unsure if the giveaway is happening.
FREE BOOKS 🎉 FREE BOOKS 🎉
Come on down to Wake Up and Read for
FREE BOOKS!!! 📗📕📙
…and don't worry, it's even contactless 😏
***Every Thursday and Every 2nd & 4th Saturday!*** pic.twitter.com/5n9ow36wq3
— WAKE Up and Read (@Literacy4Wake) November 17, 2020
