Report: Wizards And Houston Rockets Come To A John Wall Trade Agreement

Entertainment News
| 12.03.20
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat

Source: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery / Getty

After 10 years, John Wall will no longer be the franchise player of The Washington Wizards. As more and more rumors swarmed, we now finally have the answer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski reported Wednesday night that The Washington Wizards and The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade John Wall and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook.

 

 

 

Report: Wizards And Houston Rockets Come To A John Wall Trade Agreement  was originally published on woldcnews.com

