{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Sour Cream & Onion Chicken

Italian cooking ingredients on a cutting board

Source: Maren Caruso / Getty

Cooking With Karen Clark making a Sour Cream & Onion Chicken and featuring her best/worst critique … her son

If you’re bored with cooking the same thing day after day, this Quarantine Cooking series offers some tasty alternatives to your typical dinner. And this could be a great time to experiment with new flavors and ingredients that you typically wouldn’t have time to try out after a day of work and running kids to various sports practices.

Follow Karen On Social

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Sour Cream & Onion Chicken  was originally published on foxync.com

