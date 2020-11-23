CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will Help Advance Biden’s Agenda On Capitol Hill

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure, and enrich the lives of Black people in America.

Meet Shuwanza Goff, Biden's Secret Capitol Hill Weapon

Source: Ramzey Smith/Joe Biden Communications Coalitions Director

Capitol Hill veteran Shuwanza Goff was named as Joe Biden‘s new Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs as the president-elect’s string of important cabinet announcements continued Monday. She will be the first Black woman to work in that official capacity.

Goff is expected to help lead efforts to help propel Biden’s legislative efforts through Congress with a position carrying major weight, especially as the incoming administration rolls out policies promising to lengthen, ensure and enrich the lives of Black people in America.

Goff brings with her years of experience working with members of Congress and their aides to pass legislation. Biden’s team poached Goff from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who she worked for for 12 years. Prior to her new appointment, Goff made history as the first Black woman Floor Director for the House of Representatives under Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland. During that time, she set the legislative schedule and determined which bills came to the House floor.

“President-elect Biden, in choosing Shuwanza Goff to be his Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs and liaison to the House, has selected a highly experienced and talented individual,” Hoyer said in a released statement.

“As my Floor Director since 2013, Shuwanza made history as the first African-American woman in that role and has been instrumental in turning House Democrats’ campaign promises into a successful legislative agenda, with nearly all appropriation bills passed before the end of July for the past two years in a row.  When the pandemic hit, she also worked hard to ensure this institution could continue to do its work on behalf of the American people safely and efficiently,” he continued.

Goff was raised in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and graduated from the University of Tennessee and American University. Her family are descendants of enslaved Africans from the South Carolina coast, according to the Gullah Museum in South Carolina, who celebrated her promotion with a tweet.

Other House leaders announced their excitement at working with Goff in the White House.

“President-elect Biden’s selection of Shuwanza Goff to serve as his Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs is choosing a master of the legislative process,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a released statement.

As Black America looks ahead, there are several aspects of Biden’s agenda which include areas that have been ignored on the federal level pertaining to marginalized communities. Black voters flocked to the ballot boxes this year in astounding numbers, with the understanding that a Biden-Harris administration would deliver on a series of promises specifically catered to the unique and challenging roadblocks Black Americans face due to systemic racism.

Biden has addressed a series of reforms through his Lift Every Voice and the Build Back Better plans, which seek to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the resounding economic fallout, police reform and criminal justice reform. Goff’s position will provide a crucial barometer in aiding the president-elect’s agenda on a pathway to become legislation.

What lies in the balance is the Georgia Senate runoff race, which could change the tide of the Senate’s voting power and/or stalemate the efforts to advance opportunities for Black communities across the country.

SEE ALSO:

‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black Woman Ambassador To United Nations

Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health And Human Services

White House Cabinet Room Refurbished After 22 Years

Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

18 photos Launch gallery

Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. ET, Nov. 23 -- Joe Biden is poised this week to nominate the first Black person to be in his presidential cabinet, according to reports. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was expected to be nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of executive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet fr his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will Help Advance Biden’s Agenda On Capitol Hill  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 days ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 1 week ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 2 weeks ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 weeks ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 weeks ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 1 month ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 months ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 2 months ago
10.01.20
Close