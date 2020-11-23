Scripture For The Week “Tell God Thank You”

PSALM 107:8 NKJV

Oh, that men would give thanks to the Lord for His goodness,

And for His wonderful works to the children of men!

EXPLANATION:

Giving thanks to God for ALL His blessings is a “no brainer”. People who take time to reflect on their lives usually recognize that God has been and still is good! Happy Thanksgiving!

