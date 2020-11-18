Mr. Griffin: “Change Is Uncomfortable, But Change Is Needed” [VIDEO]

| 11.18.20
In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF encouraged listeners to embrace change. “Change is uncomfortable,” he said. “But it’s needed.” Listen to the full segment up top!

