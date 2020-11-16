CLOSE
Sunday School Review “Be More Loving”

Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: LOVING OTHERS

Printed Text: 1 John 3:11-24

KEY VERSE: 1John 3:24 (NIV)

The one who keeps God’s commands lives in him, and he in them. And this is how we know that he lives in us: We know it by the Spirit he gave us.

YOUR LIFE:

John pointed out a sure evidence of genuine salvation: loving the brethren (1 John 3:14). If you know that to be true of your walk with the Lord and have been struggling with periods of self-doubt and self-condemnation, encourage your heart to know that you are living the truth of His Word.

CLOSING THOUGHT:

Loving others is the “brand” of the Christian life. It is the fundamental virtue that distinguishes the children of God from the children of Satan. It is also the source of confidence and a remedy for self-condemnation when we fail to reach God’s standards. Strength for loving others is always available because of the abiding presence of our Christ through the Holy Spirit. Our responsibility is to consistently obey His commands and pray according to His will for our lives.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Dear Lord, we are aware of this world is in need of your kind of love—not a love expressed in words only, but one that results in compassionate deeds. Convict our hearts and give us discernment to see needs and respond like your Son did—with sacrificial and unconditional love.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

 

