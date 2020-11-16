JOHN 15:5 (NLT)

“Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.”

EXPLANATION: “Fruit” is not limited to soul-winning. Remaining in Christ means (1) believing that He is God’s Son, (2) receiving Him as Savior and Lord, (3) doing what God says, (4) continuing to believe the Good News, and (5) relating in love to the community of believers, Christ’s body.

Scripture For The Week "Stay Connected To The Vine"

