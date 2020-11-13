Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

David E. Talbert Talks Creating ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ [VIDEO]

 

Over 23 years ago, filmmaker, writer, and producer David E. Talbert began writing a story that he hoped would land on Broadway, now it is being released as a major film on one the largest streaming services in the world.

Talbert joins the Willie Moore Jr. Show to discuss how “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” came to fruition, what inspired him to write the story, working with Netflix and much more. 

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”  stars Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key and more. It is available to stream on Netflix now.

David E. Talbert Talks Creating ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close