Over 23 years ago, filmmaker, writer, and producer David E. Talbert began writing a story that he hoped would land on Broadway, now it is being released as a major film on one the largest streaming services in the world.

Talbert joins the Willie Moore Jr. Show to discuss how “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” came to fruition, what inspired him to write the story, working with Netflix and much more.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” stars Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key and more. It is available to stream on Netflix now.

David E. Talbert Talks Creating ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com