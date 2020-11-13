CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Praise Virtual Revival Featuring Dr. Maurice Watson, Special Musical Guests Deitrick Haddon and Jonathan Nelson

Join Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am for the Praise Virtual Revival Week Nov 8th-13th on PraiseDC.com and MySpiritDC.com!   It all kicks off Sunday, Nov 8th at 7pm with a Virtual Live event featuring Rev Sylvia Sumter from Unity Church of Washington DC along with guest artists Evvie McKinney and Kelontae Gavin! Watch it on PraiseDC.com and MySpiritDC.com!   Don’t miss it – Sunday at 7pm!

FULL LINEUP

Sunday November 8th – Rev. Sylvia Sumter, Unity Church of Washington DC, special musical guests: Evvie McKinney & Kelontae Gavin

Monday, November 9th, Pastor Burton Sherbert, Kingdom Tabernacle of Refuge Ministries, special musical guests: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Darius Paulk

Tuesday, November, 10th, Dr. Charlene Monk, New Horizon Christian Faith Church, special musical guest: Brian Courtney Wilson

Wednesday, November 11th, Bishop Herbert Jackson, Life-Changing Church, special musical guests: Doe, Judah Band, Jonathan Traylor

Thursday, November 12th, Pastor Sylvia Peoples, The Lord’s Church of Transformation,  special musical guests: Ricky Dillard with Jabari Johnson

Friday, November 13th, Dr. Maurice Watson, Metropolitan Baptist Church, special musical guests: Deitrick Haddon and Johnathan Nelson

Praise Virtual Revival Featuring Dr. Maurice Watson, Special Musical Guests Deitrick Haddon and Jonathan Nelson  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 1 week ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 1 month ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 2 months ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 2 months ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 months ago
09.23.20
Close