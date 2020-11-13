Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Israel and Adrienne Houghton Talk Life During A Pandemic, Division In The Church [VIDEO]

Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton joined us to celebrate their four year wedding anniversary!

While some couple have struggled being at home during the pandemic, the Houghtons are thriving. We also discussed their Feel Like Home Virtual Worship Experience taking place this Saturday and the current division within the church community. Israel expressed his disappointment in how some pastors are handling the election.

Check out the full interview above!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Israel and Adrienne Houghton Talk Life During A Pandemic, Division In The Church [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 1 week ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 1 month ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 2 months ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 2 months ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 months ago
09.23.20
Close