I’m still amazed at the idea that natural hair has to be allowed in the workplace. But here we are in 2020, celebrating the fact the UPS has finally allowed their employees to wear hairstyles like Afros, braids, locs, and twists without consequences.

In addition to accepting natural hairstyles, employees are now allowed to wear beards, and longer hair. The determining factor of professionalism is that all styles are worn in “a businesslike manner and don’t create a safety concern,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” UPS said in a statement. “Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer.”

UPS’s change in policy comes during a huge push to end natural hair discrimination. The Crown Act, an acronym for Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair, has been passed in states like California, New York, Colorado, Virginia, and New Jersey. More and more, states are working on passing laws that will make it illegal to deny anyone work opportunities because of their natural hairstyle and texture.

Over there years there have been documented cases of children being rejected from schools, and people being denied work because of their hair. It is sad that in 2020, our natural hair is finally being viewed as acceptable. Our caucasian counterparts don’t get denied work because their hair, so why are we now earning the rights to equality?

Huge congratulations to the 528,000 UPS employees worldwide, who can now wear their natural hair freely without consequences. For such a progressive world, we’re pretty slow when it comes to accepting Black features on Black people.

UPS Modifies Their Company Policy To Allow Employees To Wear Natural Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

