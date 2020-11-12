Area Locations For Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing

Looking for COVID-19 testing? Start here.

New starting today! Free drive-through testing available in our parking lot 9am-7pm, Saturdays & Sundays through Nov. 29. Insurance not required. Appointments are encouraged! https://t.co/IeXZK7m6ak Health and Human Services Building

414 E. Main St.

Durham, NC 27701 pic.twitter.com/tmHH8p7dWJ — Durham Public Health (@DurhamHealthNC) November 7, 2020

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

Sunnybrook Parking Deck – Use the the link to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.

Or here for later in the month.

Wake Forest at Radeas – Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.

Advance Community Health – Please note that due to high demand in our communities registration for these events may fill up and reach maximum capacity. Registration on this form does not confirm your appointment. We will call you to confirm your appointment. However, we are happy to accept walk-ups or non-registered patients on the day of the event. Sign up.

Davie Street Presbyterian Church – Use the link below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Please bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill. If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com. Location: Davie Street Presbyterian Church

300 E. Davie St., Raleigh, NC 27601 Sign up

Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church – Use the link to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Please bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill. If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com. Location: Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church

2525 Sanderford Road #5829, Raleigh, NC 27610 Sign up.

Need a free #COVID19 test this week? We have multiple days, times and locations available. Get all the details and sign up at at https://t.co/caUWgrNeT9. pic.twitter.com/siyEvLpkG9 — Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) October 5, 2020

This Thursday at Warren County's Health Department you can receive free COVID-19 testing. This event will be held from 3 pm – 6 pm. 544 W. Ridgeway Street

Warrenton, NC 27589 pic.twitter.com/YnodRotrSw — accordnccu (@NCCU_ACCORD) November 9, 2020

Area Locations For Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing was originally published on foxync.com