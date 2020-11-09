CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Salty Christians”

Radio Angel's Scripture Of The Week

Matthew 5:13 (NKJV)

You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.

EXPLANATION:

Pure salt maintains its flavor. If a seasoning has no flavor, it has no value. If Christians make no effort to affect the world around them, they are of little value to God. If we are too much like the world, we are worthless. Christians should not blend in with everyone else. Instead, we should affect others positively, just as seasoning brings out the best flavor in food.

 

 

 

