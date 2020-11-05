CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home

Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne

Source: Press / RCA Inspiration

Koryn Hawthorne is back with another song off her new album, I AM. It’s called “How Great” and it’s really powerful – like a mantra in song. “How Great” is something all believers should remember when trying times start to weigh heavy. Follow the lyrics and take a listen to the song below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Koryn Hawthorne “How Great” Lyrics
All I’ve been through

All I’ve seen You do

For this, I will praise You

My eyes were opened

My chains were broken

And for this, I will praise You

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

Grace I don’t deserve

Forgiveness I can’t earn

For this, I will praise You

Love that covers all

Love that makes me whole

For this, I will praise You, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

Your love is patient

Always consistent with me

For this, I will praise You

You’re never distant

Your heart will never leave

For this, I will praise You, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

DON’T MISS… 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Koryn Hawthorne

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 5 days ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 3 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 4 weeks ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 1 month ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 months ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 2 months ago
09.16.20
Close