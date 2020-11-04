CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak

Fulton County Officials Process Absentee Ballots In Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

According to Fox5Atlanta, a water leak has delayed the counting of Absentee Ballots in Fulton County, GA. Officials say a pipe burst at State Farm Arena in Atlanta delayed the start of absentee vote counting on Tuesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of votes not counted as polls closed all over the state. Repairs of the leak were made within two hours, but left vote counters behind in their tabulations. As of 7pm 30,000 ballots had yet to be counted and might not be done until Wednesday at the earliest.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Fulton County officials said in a statement, “Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 3 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 4 weeks ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 1 month ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 2 months ago
09.16.20
Close